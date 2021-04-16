Tata Motors Ltd soars around 3%

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 312.75, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 306.96% in last one year as compared to a 58.34% jump in NIFTY and a 74.3% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 312.75, up 3.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 14673.3. The Sensex is at 48972.16, up 0.35%. Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 2.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9691.45, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 475.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 697.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

