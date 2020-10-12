GTPL Hathway spurts after strong Q2 result

GTPL Hathway jumped 6.57% to Rs 124 after the company posted a 58.94% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 28.50 crore registered in Q2 September 2019.

GTPL Hathway's total income stood at Rs 584.70 crore in Q2 September 2020, registering a 6.75% decline from Rs 627.05 crore recorded in Q2 September 2019. The result was announced on Saturday, 10 October.

The company's CATV subscription revenue rose 3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 267.7 crore. Broadband revenue stood at Rs 67 crore, rising 68% YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, the highlight of H1 FY21 performance was strong profitability, debt reduction, geographical expansion and robust operational performance.

GTPL Hathway is India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider.

