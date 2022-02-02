Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2022.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd lost 5.90% to Rs 199.25 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd tumbled 5.58% to Rs 976.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1691 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd crashed 4.85% to Rs 3200. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8078 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd corrected 4.33% to Rs 28.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd shed 3.97% to Rs 404.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

