Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 320.35, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 17761.25. The Sensex is at 59490.59, up 1.07%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5719.4, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

