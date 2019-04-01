Gujarat Borosil announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 April 2019Gujarat Borosil announced that Ashok Kumar Doda (DIN: 00288563) and Shashi Kumar Mehra (DIN: 00032134) have ceased to be Non-Executive Independent Director(s) of the Company on 31 March 2019, on expiration of their tenure on 31 March 2019. Pradeep Vasudeo Bhide (DIN: 03304262) has been appointed as an Additional and Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 01 April 2019, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU