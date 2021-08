Gujarat Fluorochemical rises after strong Q1 outcome

Gujarat Fluorochemicals gained 2.01% to Rs 1,728.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 115.36% to Rs 151.16 crore on 63.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 911.94 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased by 37% while revenue from operations grew by 8.53% in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Profit before tax grew 30.54% on a sequential basis and 105.64% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 206.34 crore in Q1 FY22.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) is the flagship company of Inox group. The company has evolved to being largest producer of chloromethanes, refrigerants and Polytetrafluroethylene in India.

