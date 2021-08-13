Varun Beverages Ltd in demand

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 787, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.21% in last one year as compared to a 47.64% gain in NIFTY and a 17.81% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 787, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 16503.85. The Sensex is at 55357.41, up 0.94%. Varun Beverages Ltd has added around 1.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36521.85, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)