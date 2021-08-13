D B Corp Ltd soars 1.72%, up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.65, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 47.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.41% gain in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.65, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 16503.85. The Sensex is at 55357.41, up 0.94%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 16.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1721.85, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

