Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 442, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 16503.85. The Sensex is at 55357.41, up 0.94%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 12.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5769.25, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.17 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

