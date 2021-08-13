HCL Technologies Ltd up for five straight sessions

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1120.6, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.03% in last one year as compared to a 47.65% gain in NIFTY and a 81.87% gain in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1120.6, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 16505.35. The Sensex is at 55340.03, up 0.9%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 13.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32245.1, up 1.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1121, up 2.27% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 58.03% in last one year as compared to a 47.65% gain in NIFTY and a 81.87% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)