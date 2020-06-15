Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 61.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 342.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 61.97% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 342.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.58% to Rs 247.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 1378.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1407.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

