Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 61.97% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 342.51 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 61.97% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 162.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 342.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.58% to Rs 247.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 1378.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1407.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales342.51364.18 -6 1378.831407.35 -2 OPM %35.3240.78 -36.6238.95 - PBDT121.52241.09 -50 496.14614.76 -19 PBT72.50199.25 -64 305.38446.36 -32 NP61.92162.84 -62 247.98176.40 41
