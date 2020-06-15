JUST IN
Vardhman Special Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.45% to Rs 205.66 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 205.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 243.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.96% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.50% to Rs 846.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1120.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales205.66243.25 -15 846.201120.76 -25 OPM %7.694.37 -4.696.05 - PBDT12.194.57 167 23.4046.06 -49 PBT5.64-1.51 LP -2.3222.14 PL NP3.57-0.15 LP 3.3422.21 -85

