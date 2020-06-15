Dhanvarsha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 82.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Dhanvarsha Finvest declined 82.63% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.61% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 19.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.724.9819.1119.0317.6673.0939.4039.460.722.526.032.590.502.435.542.430.331.904.062.13

