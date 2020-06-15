Dhanvarsha Finvest consolidated net profit declines 82.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.86% to Rs 5.72 croreNet profit of Dhanvarsha Finvest declined 82.63% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.61% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 19.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.724.98 15 19.1119.03 0 OPM %17.6673.09 -39.4039.46 - PBDT0.722.52 -71 6.032.59 133 PBT0.502.43 -79 5.542.43 128 NP0.331.90 -83 4.062.13 91
