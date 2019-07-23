Gokaldas Exports gets revision in credit ratings

-
From ICRAGokaldas Exports announced that ICRA has revised the long term rating for the captioned Line of Credit from (ICRA)BBB- (ICRA BBB minus) (Outlook Stable) to (ICRA) BBB (Outlook Positive) and the short term rating for the captioned Line of Credit from (ICRA) A3 (ICRA A three) to (ICRA) A3+ (ICRA A three plus).
