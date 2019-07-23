JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

India's share in world merchandise exports increased : PHD Chamber

Board of TVS Motor Company approves change in registered office
Business Standard

Gokaldas Exports gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From ICRA

Gokaldas Exports announced that ICRA has revised the long term rating for the captioned Line of Credit from (ICRA)BBB- (ICRA BBB minus) (Outlook Stable) to (ICRA) BBB (Outlook Positive) and the short term rating for the captioned Line of Credit from (ICRA) A3 (ICRA A three) to (ICRA) A3+ (ICRA A three plus).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 09:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU