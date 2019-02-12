Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Meghmani Organics Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2019.
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 11.06% to Rs 274.1 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69412 shares in the past one month.
Meghmani Organics Ltd lost 6.12% to Rs 52.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd tumbled 5.45% to Rs 507.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27975 shares in the past one month.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd shed 5.37% to Rs 192. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2724 shares in the past one month.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 320.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7975 shares in the past one month.
