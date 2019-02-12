HEG jumps after robust Q3 numbers

HEG rose 3.65% to Rs 2291.90 at 14:43 IST on BSE after net profit rose 153.38% to Rs 866.83 crore on 121.31% increase in net sales to Rs 1864.99 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.The result was announced during trading hours today, 12 February 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.32 points, or 0.36% to 36,262.71.
On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 88,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2346.40 and a low of Rs 2025 so far during the day.
On a sequential basis, HEG's net profit fell 2.48% to Rs 866.83 crore on 3.97% increase in net sales to Rs 1864.99 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.
HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. The company exports over 70% of its production to more than 30 countries of the world.
