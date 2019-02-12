HEG jumps after robust Q3 numbers

rose 3.65% to Rs 2291.90 at 14:43 IST on BSE after net profit rose 153.38% to Rs 866.83 crore on 121.31% increase in net sales to Rs 1864.99 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced during trading hours today, 12 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 132.32 points, or 0.36% to 36,262.71.

On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 88,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2346.40 and a low of Rs 2025 so far during the day.

On a sequential basis, HEG's net profit fell 2.48% to Rs 866.83 crore on 3.97% increase in net sales to Rs 1864.99 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018.

is India's leading The company exports over 70% of its production to more than 30 countries of the world.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)