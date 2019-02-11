Meghmani Organics spurts after robust Q3 results

JUST IN
Meghmani Organics rose 14.34% to Rs 55.40 at 15:00 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 52.41% to Rs 66.30 crore on 22.63% increase in net sales to Rs 552.34 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The result was announced during trading hours today, 11 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 181.13 points, or 0.50% to 36,365.35.

On the BSE, 6.31 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.80 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 56.80 and a low of Rs 47.60 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 114.40 on 8 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.10 on 6 February 2019.

Meghmani Organics is a diversified chemicals company. The company's segments include pigments, agrochemicals and basic chemicals.

