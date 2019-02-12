MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 55111.55, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.55% rally in NIFTY and a 26.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
MRF Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 55111.55, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 10873.5. The Sensex is at 36350.2, down 0.12%.MRF Ltd has eased around 17.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8320.3, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7049 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7454 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 20.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
