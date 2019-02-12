Hindalco Industries firms up after Q3 results

was up 0.58% to Rs 200.50 at 14:22 IST on BSE after the company reported Q3 December 2018 results during trading hours today, 12 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 57.70 points, or 0.16% to 36,337.33.

On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 202.70 and a low of Rs 197.15 so far during the day.

The company's profit after tax rose 47.31% to Rs 713 crore on 8.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,938 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Total EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) rose 3.49% to Rs 1,926 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

The above financials include relevant numbers of (100% subsidiary of Hindalco), from its accounts, to present a comprehensive view of the business. For this purpose, standard principles of consolidation have been applied by elimination of inter-company transactions and unrealised profit or loss in the inventory. For comparison purposes, previous period numbers have also been presented in a similar manner.

The company said that Q3 numbers were backed by supporting macros, improvement in operational efficiencies and better realisations. This was despite increase in input costs, mainly of coal and Interest expense was lower by 12% at Rs 477 crore, mainly due to re-pricing of long term project loans and loan re-payments. The rise in profit after tax was driven by higher EBITDA and Net Debt to EBITDA (on TTM Basis) at end December 2018 improved to 2.36x from 2.67x at end March 2018. Under its continuous deleveraging focus, the company has prepaid another Rs 1,575 crore in October 2018.

Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a in aluminium and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)