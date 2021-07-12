TCS to help Converge enhance customer experience

-
ALSO READ
Tejas Networks bags order from GigNet, Mexico
Tejas Networks gains on bagging order from Mexico's GigNet
Openreach selects Sterlite Tech as strategic partner for full fibre network in UK
Sterlite Technologies announces PoC collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom
TCS partners with VodafoneZiggo to accelerate its fixed fiber network rollout
-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is partnering with Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Converge) (PSE: CNVRG), a large, end-to-end high-speed fiber broadband provider in the Philippines, to help the latter further enhance the customer experience for its fast-growing subscriber base.
Converge is aggressively expanding its fiber network to meet pent-up demand for world-class broadband services in the country. In partnership with TCS, Converge has embarked on a major business transformation journey, to build a flexible and future-ready digital core to offer new and enhanced digital services to its customers.
Central to this transformation is TCS HOBS, a plug and play digital business platform for Subscription, device and data management offered in a SaaS model, that will help Converge reimagine customer journeys with simplified processes and hyper-personalization based on customer lifetime value.
TCS HOBS is based on a future-proof, microservices based catalog-driven architecture, which will help Converge leverage partner ecosystems to venture into B2B2X models. To enable faster time to market and superior alignment to business objectives, this large business transformation program will be executed using TCS' Location Independent Agile model leveraging TCS Jile, an on-the-cloud enterprise Agile DevOps platform that enables software teams to manage, automate and measure the end-to-end software delivery value stream from ideation to deployment.
TCS' transformational solution will help Converge reduce complexity in operations, improve customer and employee experience, drive product innovation, enable faster service delivery, and support its growth aspirations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU