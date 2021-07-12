TCS to help Converge enhance customer experience

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is partnering with Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Converge) (PSE: CNVRG), a large, end-to-end high-speed fiber broadband provider in the Philippines, to help the latter further enhance the customer experience for its fast-growing subscriber base.

Converge is aggressively expanding its fiber network to meet pent-up demand for world-class broadband services in the country. In partnership with TCS, Converge has embarked on a major business transformation journey, to build a flexible and future-ready digital core to offer new and enhanced digital services to its customers.

Central to this transformation is TCS HOBS, a plug and play digital business platform for Subscription, device and data management offered in a SaaS model, that will help Converge reimagine customer journeys with simplified processes and hyper-personalization based on customer lifetime value.

TCS HOBS is based on a future-proof, microservices based catalog-driven architecture, which will help Converge leverage partner ecosystems to venture into B2B2X models. To enable faster time to market and superior alignment to business objectives, this large business transformation program will be executed using TCS' Location Independent Agile model leveraging TCS Jile, an on-the-cloud enterprise Agile DevOps platform that enables software teams to manage, automate and measure the end-to-end software delivery value stream from ideation to deployment.

TCS' transformational solution will help Converge reduce complexity in operations, improve customer and employee experience, drive product innovation, enable faster service delivery, and support its growth aspirations.

