Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 30.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.904.15 -6 OPM %8.4613.25 -PBDT0.440.61 -28 PBT0.390.56 -30 NP0.390.56 -30

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:49 IST

