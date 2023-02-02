Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 30.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.904.158.4613.250.440.610.390.560.390.56

