Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Siti Networks reported to Rs 64.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 59.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 335.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 365.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.335.46365.227.5812.847.2018.39-68.01-60.22-64.46-59.95

