Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 9.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 11167.00 croreNet profit of Titan Company declined 9.96% to Rs 904.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 11167.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9903.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11167.009903.00 13 OPM %12.0614.56 -PBDT1358.001442.00 -6 PBT1245.001344.00 -7 NP904.001004.00 -10
