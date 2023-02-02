Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 9.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 11167.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company declined 9.96% to Rs 904.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1004.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 11167.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9903.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11167.009903.0012.0614.561358.001442.001245.001344.00904.001004.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)