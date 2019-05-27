GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd Surges 5.45%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.38%

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has added 0.53% over last one month compared to 0.73% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.98% rise in the SENSEX
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd gained 5.45% today to trade at Rs 7.54. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.38% to quote at 1898.01. The index is down 0.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd increased 3.06% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 2.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 5.09 % over last one year compared to the 12.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has added 0.53% over last one month compared to 0.73% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32354 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 14.44 on 28 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5.05 on 18 Feb 2019.
