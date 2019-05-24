Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

N K Industries Ltd, BLB Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 May 2019.

tumbled 14.48% to Rs 15.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2677 shares in the past one month.

lost 10.31% to Rs 32.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1382 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.94% to Rs 5.98. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17344 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 9.88% to Rs 2.92. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 568 shares in the past one month.

corrected 9.32% to Rs 202.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 795 shares in the past one month.

