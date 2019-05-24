Volumes jump at GRUH Finance Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 261.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.12 lakh shares

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 May 2019.

witnessed volume of 261.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.12 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.53% to Rs.314.75. Volumes stood at 26.01 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 46570 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3784 shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.1,710.00. Volumes stood at 2467 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 43986 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5603 shares. The stock increased 1.27% to Rs.10,850.00. Volumes stood at 1753 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14176 shares. The stock gained 3.53% to Rs.939.90. Volumes stood at 3112 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37879 shares. The stock lost 3.66% to Rs.529.50. Volumes stood at 27947 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)