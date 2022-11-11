JUST IN
GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1000.65% to Rs 994.55 crore

Net loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2395.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1000.65% to Rs 994.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales994.5590.36 1001 OPM %67.59-40.13 -PBDT299.84-73.38 LP PBT171.52-88.53 LP NP-11.192395.01 PL

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:49 IST

