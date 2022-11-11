GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSEL Infrastructure Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the September 2022 quarter
S E Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 317.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter
IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1000.65% to Rs 994.55 croreNet loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2395.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1000.65% to Rs 994.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales994.5590.36 1001 OPM %67.59-40.13 -PBDT299.84-73.38 LP PBT171.52-88.53 LP NP-11.192395.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU