GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1000.65% to Rs 994.55 crore

Net loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2395.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1000.65% to Rs 994.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.994.5590.3667.59-40.13299.84-73.38171.52-88.53-11.192395.01

