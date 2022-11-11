IL&FS Investment Managers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 128.85% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of IL&FS Investment Managers reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 128.85% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.381.04 129 OPM %4.20-91.35 -PBDT2.58-0.76 LP PBT2.57-0.78 LP NP2.59-0.94 LP
