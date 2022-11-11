Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit declines 68.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 58.20 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement declined 68.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.58.2049.243.906.192.613.420.321.000.321.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)