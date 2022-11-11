JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex surges 1,181 pts, Nifty settles at 18,349.70, VIX tumbles over 7%
Business Standard

Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit declines 68.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 58.20 crore

Net profit of Sri Chakra Cement declined 68.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.2049.24 18 OPM %3.906.19 -PBDT2.613.42 -24 PBT0.321.00 -68 NP0.321.00 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU