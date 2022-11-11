Sri Chakra Cement standalone net profit declines 68.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 58.20 croreNet profit of Sri Chakra Cement declined 68.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 58.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.2049.24 18 OPM %3.906.19 -PBDT2.613.42 -24 PBT0.321.00 -68 NP0.321.00 -68
