Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Mehta Integrated Finance rose 36.36% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
