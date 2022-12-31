H.G. Infra emerges as L-1 bidder for construction project

The civil construction company on Friday (30 December 2022) announced that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DRMC) for a construction project in Delhi.

The scope of the project entails part design and construction of elevated viaduct and four elevated stations viz. Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi & Mangolpuri (excluding architectural finishing works of stations, steel FOB & PEB works of stations) from P2 (excluding) to PP88 (excluding) and from P103 (excluding) to Mangolpuri Station (including) of Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Corridor (Extention of Line-8) of Phase- IV of Delhi MRTS.

DRMC's estimated cost of the project is Rs 398.63 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 412.11 crore. The construction period of the project is 24 months.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) relating to roads, bridges, flyovers, and infrastructure contract works and related activities.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 81.93 crore on 1.3% increase in net sales to Rs 795.70 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of H.G. Infra Engineering jumped 7.50% to settle at Rs 618.70 on Friday, 30 December 2022.

