JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

REC signs MoUs with UP Govt. to extend financial assistance for various development projects

Restaurant Brands Asia announces leadership change in its Indonesia biz
Business Standard

Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power

Capital Market 

Following conversion of warrants

Reliance Infrastructure has been allotted 10,65,44,000 equity shares of Reliance Power of face value of Rs.10/- per share upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants.

Pursuant to above conversion, aggregate holding of Reliance Infrastructure in Reliance Power will increase to 24.90%. Further, aggregate promoter group's share holding in Reliance Power will be 24.99%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 10:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU