Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power

Following conversion of warrants

Reliance Infrastructure has been allotted 10,65,44,000 equity shares of Reliance Power of face value of Rs.10/- per share upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants.

Pursuant to above conversion, aggregate holding of Reliance Infrastructure in Reliance Power will increase to 24.90%. Further, aggregate promoter group's share holding in Reliance Power will be 24.99%.

