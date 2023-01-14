Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power

-
Following conversion of warrantsReliance Infrastructure has been allotted 10,65,44,000 equity shares of Reliance Power of face value of Rs.10/- per share upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants.
Pursuant to above conversion, aggregate holding of Reliance Infrastructure in Reliance Power will increase to 24.90%. Further, aggregate promoter group's share holding in Reliance Power will be 24.99%.
