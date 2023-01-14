JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Infrastructure hikes stake in Reliance Power
Business Standard

Restaurant Brands Asia announces leadership change in its Indonesia biz

Capital Market 

Restaurant Brands Asia announced the resignation of Vaibhav Punj, Chief Executive Officer of the company's Indonesia businesses (Burger King & Popeyes) with effect from 01 February 2023.

Consequently, Sandeep Dey, Brand President of Popeyes Indonesia business, with immediate effect, will lead both the Indonesia businesses as Brand President - Indonesia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 10:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU