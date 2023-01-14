Restaurant Brands Asia announces leadership change in its Indonesia biz

Restaurant Brands Asia announced the resignation of Vaibhav Punj, Chief Executive Officer of the company's Indonesia businesses (Burger King & Popeyes) with effect from 01 February 2023.

Consequently, Sandeep Dey, Brand President of Popeyes Indonesia business, with immediate effect, will lead both the Indonesia businesses as Brand President - Indonesia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)