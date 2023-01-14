Restaurant Brands Asia announces leadership change in its Indonesia biz

Restaurant Brands Asia announced the resignation of Vaibhav Punj, Chief Executive Officer of the company's Indonesia businesses (Burger King & Popeyes) with effect from 01 February 2023.
Consequently, Sandeep Dey, Brand President of Popeyes Indonesia business, with immediate effect, will lead both the Indonesia businesses as Brand President - Indonesia.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU