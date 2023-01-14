JUST IN
Inox Wind allots 55 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Capital Market 

Inox Wind has allotted 55,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company to Samena Green and Lend Lease Company (India) (non-promoters) on conversion of warrants.

Post the above allotments, the Issued and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company now stands increased to Rs. 282,77,53,660.

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 11:13 IST

