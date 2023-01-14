Inox Wind allots 55 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

-
Inox Wind has allotted 55,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company to Samena Green and Lend Lease Company (India) (non-promoters) on conversion of warrants.
Post the above allotments, the Issued and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company now stands increased to Rs. 282,77,53,660.
