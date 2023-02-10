HAL Q3 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 1,155 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported 23.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,155.19 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 933.40 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 5,665.54 crore in Q3 FY23, down 3.9% from Rs 5,893.82 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated profit before tax declined 2.7% to Rs 1,212.94 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as against Rs 1,247.19 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in the company.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics were up 0.49% to Rs 2,426.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)