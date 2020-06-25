Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2020.

Bank of India crashed 9.29% to Rs 49.8 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd lost 6.09% to Rs 39.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd tumbled 5.24% to Rs 318.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21726 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 142.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43294 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48339 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 418.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

