Blue Star secures MEP work order worth Rs 128 cr from Wistron Infocomm

Blue Star has won a prestigious order from Wistron Infocomm valued at Rs 128 crore, for Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) works for their factory expansion project.
Currently, this order is one of the largest and fast-track projects, being executed by Blue Star in the factories segment.
The scope includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of HVAC system of 4000 Ton capacity, HT and LT electrical works with switchgear, transformers and DG sets, fire-fighting system, plumbing, compressed air system, and sophisticated Building Management System.
Wistron is a Taiwan based contract manufacturer of electronic goods and is one of the major manufacturers of iPhones for Apple. Wistron has been producing Apple devices at its existing factory at Kolar, Bengaluru, and has now embarked upon its Phase II expansion as a part of which, it is constructing a large manufacturing block and an IT building.
