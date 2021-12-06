Happiest Minds Technologies ranks India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT& IT-BPM 2021

-
Happiest Minds Technologies announced being ranked among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 by Great Place to Work Institute™.
The Great Place to Work™ Institute's Trust Model and Culture Audit driven rankings are widely considered the industry benchmark for workplace culture.
This year's edition of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM saw 263 organizations submitting nominations out of which top 75 were selected following a rigorous assessment. Happiest Minds has regularly featured in the Great Place to Work Institute's multiple rankings for over five years.
