Happiest Minds Technologies ranks India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT& IT-BPM 2021

Happiest Minds Technologies announced being ranked among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 by Great Place to Work Institute™.

The Great Place to Work™ Institute's Trust Model and Culture Audit driven rankings are widely considered the industry benchmark for workplace culture.

This year's edition of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM saw 263 organizations submitting nominations out of which top 75 were selected following a rigorous assessment. Happiest Minds has regularly featured in the Great Place to Work Institute's multiple rankings for over five years.

