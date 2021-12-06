Nykaa launches its latest hair care range

-
-
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) launched its latest Unisex Hair Care Range- Charcoal & Bamboo for #GoodHairDay every day comprising of shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask.
Nykaa Naturals Hair Range will be available on the Nykaa website/ app and in-stores across India and is priced at Rs 399 onwards.
