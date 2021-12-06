Niyogin Fintech announces cessation of directors

-
With effect from 04 December 2021Niyogin Fintech announced that Makarand Ram Patankar (DIN: 01584128), Whole-Time Director and Sutapa Banerjee (DIN: 02844650), Independent Director of the Company who were appointed on 05 December 2016 for a tenure of 5 years have completed their term of office on 04 December 2021 and consequently they also ceased to be a Director/ Member/ Key Managerial Personnel on the Board and its Committee/s with effect from close of business hours of 04 December 2021.
