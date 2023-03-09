JUST IN
Happiest Minds Technologies receives LT credit ratings from CARE

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that CARE Ratings has assigned the company with the below mentioned rating for issuance of non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable Long term bank facilities (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:14 IST

