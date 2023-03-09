Happiest Minds Technologies receives LT credit ratings from CARE

-
Happiest Minds Technologies announced that CARE Ratings has assigned the company with the below mentioned rating for issuance of non-convertible debentures and long-term bank facilities:
Non convertible debentures (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable Long term bank facilities (Rs 125 crore) - CARE AA-/ Stable
