G R Infraprojects successfully bids for NHAI road project in Bihar

Capital Market 

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L]1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 9 March 2023 for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for gConstruction of 6]lane Greenfield Varanasi]Ranchi]Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (From KM. 151+200 to KM. 184+700, Pkg]7, Total Length = 33.50 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode.h The bid project cost is Rs 1248.37 crore.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 15:30 IST

