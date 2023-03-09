G R Infraprojects successfully bids for NHAI road project in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
G R Infraprojects successfully bids for two projects of National Highways Logistics Management
Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for two NHAI projects in Andhra Pradesh
G R Infraprojects update on NHAI road project in Gujarat
G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Multi Modal Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh
G R Infraprojects announces completion of Madhya Pradesh project
-
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L]1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 9 March 2023 for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for gConstruction of 6]lane Greenfield Varanasi]Ranchi]Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (From KM. 151+200 to KM. 184+700, Pkg]7, Total Length = 33.50 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode.h The bid project cost is Rs 1248.37 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU