Infosys collaborates with ZF

Infosys announced that it has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its multi-echelon supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) and Infosys Cobalt. Through this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF, Infosys has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimization.

Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey for its proven expertise in SAP IBP implementation and a plethora of in-house tools and accelerators, backed by efficient teams. As a part this initiative, Infosys leveraged its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform. Further, by facilitating two-way flow of business-critical data between the new platform and external systems, Infosys has helped facilitate complex operations planning with complete automation of safety stock. The implementation has helped bring about advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience across ZF Aftermarket's supply chain.

