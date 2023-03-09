HFCL announces collaboration with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solution for enterprises

-
HFCL is deploying one such Private 5G enabled Industry 4.0 solution as a pilot program using Microsoft Azure public MEC and HFCL 5G Indoor Small Cell, at its Optical Fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad.
Along the fiber production line, HFCL's 5G small cells enable real-time fiber defect detection using video analytics and image processing.
Microsoft Azure public MEC which integrates Azure compute and edge-optimized Azure services with the mobile operator's public 5G network connectivity, analyses this video data in real-time to identify any defects and generates insights for root cause analysis and preventive care. Through this AI-enabled, cloud-connected, low-latency private 5G solution, HFCL is improving the operational efficiency and manufacturing agility of its fiber manufacturing plant.
