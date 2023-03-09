Board of Magellanic Cloud approves allotment of 11.33 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 09 November 2023

The Board of Magellanic Cloud at its meeting held on 09 November 2023 has approved allotment of 11,33,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 385 each amounting to Rs. 44,77,32,500 to Strategic Investors being Non-Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of 11,33,500 equity shares; the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 28,08,62,560 consisting of 2,80,86,256 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 29,21,97,560 consisting of 2,92,19,756 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)