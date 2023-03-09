Board of Magellanic Cloud approves allotment of 11.33 lakh equity shares

-
ALSO READ
Magellanic Cloud jumps as board OKs 45-cr preferential issue
Board of Magellanic Cloud considers acquisition of drone manufacturing company
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 20.47% in the September 2022 quarter
Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 341.48% in the December 2022 quarter
Board of ITI approves allotment of 77.33 lakh equity shares to Govt. of India
-
At meeting held on 09 November 2023The Board of Magellanic Cloud at its meeting held on 09 November 2023 has approved allotment of 11,33,500 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 385 each amounting to Rs. 44,77,32,500 to Strategic Investors being Non-Promoters on Preferential Allotment basis.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of 11,33,500 equity shares; the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 28,08,62,560 consisting of 2,80,86,256 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 29,21,97,560 consisting of 2,92,19,756 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU