Board of Gujarat State Petronet approves equity investment of Rs 205 cr in JV GSPL India Gasnet

The Board of Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) at its meeting held on 10 February 2021 has approved the additional Equity Contribution of Rs. 205 crore in its Joint Venture company GSPL India Gasnet (GIGL).

Presently, GSPL holds 52% in GIGL and would continue to hold 52% after this additional Equity Contribution in GIGL. Hence, there will be no change in terms of percentage of Shareholding by GSPL in GIGL.

GIGL is a Subsidiary of GSPL with other Joint Venture Partners being IOCL (26%), BPCL (11%) & HPCL (11%). GIGL is engaged in the execution of the Cross - Country Natural Gas Transmission Pipeline Projects namely: Mehsana - Bhatinda Pipeline Project and Bhatinda - Jammu - Srinagar Pipeline Project awarded by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

