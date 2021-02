Board of Lumax Industries approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 11 February 2021

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 11 February 2021 has taken note of resignation of Munish Chandra Gupta (DIN: 01362556), Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 4 December, 2020.

The Board has approved the appointment of Vikrampati Singhania (DIN: 00040659) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director for a period of five (5) years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)