Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 0.24%, up for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 20.6, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.85% in last one year as compared to a 20.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.08% spurt in the Nifty Media.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.6, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 17298.3. The Sensex is at 57635.48, down 0.48%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has risen around 10.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2296.45, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

