Rana Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2022.

Rana Sugars Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 43.45 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 5.83. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38646 shares in the past one month.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 40.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21676 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd exploded 9.96% to Rs 108.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9600 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd jumped 9.93% to Rs 14.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12231 shares in the past one month.

