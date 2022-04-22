Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2022.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 14.23% to Rs 61.8 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 59.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 12.12% to Rs 231.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 11.46% to Rs 766.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92472 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd exploded 10.74% to Rs 143.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd spurt 9.60% to Rs 22.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 178.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

